US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
US Foods Hldg missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Foods Hldg's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.49
|0.37
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.48
|0.58
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|7.65B
|7.61B
|6.86B
|5.95B
|Revenue Actual
|7.64B
|7.89B
|7.66B
|6.29B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
US Foods Hldg management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.8 and $2.1 per share.
US Foods Hldg Questions & Answers
US Foods Hldg (USFD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which hit the estimate of $0.37.
The Actual Revenue was $6.2B, which beat the estimate of $6B.
