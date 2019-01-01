US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Foods Hldg missed estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Foods Hldg's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.49 0.37 0.05 EPS Actual 0.38 0.48 0.58 0.12 Revenue Estimate 7.65B 7.61B 6.86B 5.95B Revenue Actual 7.64B 7.89B 7.66B 6.29B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

US Foods Hldg management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.8 and $2.1 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.