October 16, 2025 5:30 AM 3 min read

Why J.B. Hunt Transport Shares Are Trading Higher By 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company beat third-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.47. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.05 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.02 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport shares jumped 12.9% to $156.80 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB) gained 210% to $5.11 in pre-market trading.
  • MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) surged 79.8% to $2.37 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Mira Pharmaceuticals submitted an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealing new preclinical results for Mira-55, its proprietary non-psychotropic marijuana compound.
  • Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) rose 69.6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after falling 4% on Wednesday.
  • Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) surged 62.2% to $0.4789 in pre-market trading. Vivakor shares jumped 57% on Wednesday after the company announced a non-bining term sheet to established a $40 million commodity intermediation credit facility..
  • XCF Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX) surged 29.6% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a strategic partnership with New Rise Australia.
  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) rose 29% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 50% on Wednesday.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) gained 28% to $0.2374 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Wednesday.
  • Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) gained 17.4% to $5.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) rose 12.2% to $7.03 in pre-market trading after China’s Commerce Ministry announced new export restrictions on rare-earth materials and some lithium batteries.

Losers

  • Pinnacle Food Group Limited (NASDAQ:PFAI) shares dipped 25.2% to $3.42 in pre-market trading after jumping 139% on Wednesday.
  • Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:TOVX) dipped 24.3% to $0.6480 in pre-market trading after surging 92% on Wednesday.
  • American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) fell 23.9% to $6.81 in pre-market trading. American Battery Technology said on Oct, 9, that the DOE terminated grant for American Battery Technology.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) fell 21% to $0.6639 in pre-market trading after gaining 233% on Wednesday.
  • Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) fell 19.7% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. Sadot Group regained Nasdaq bid price compliance.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) dipped 14.1% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary third-quarter revenue results below estimates. Also, the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) fell 13.1% to $3.60 after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) declined 9.2% to $9.45 in pre-market trading. Omeros shares jumped 154% on Wednesday after the company announced Novo Nordisk acquired its global rights to Zaltenibart.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) tumbled 8.6% to $22.85 in pre-market trading after the company detailed strategic and execution priorities to drive enhanced shareholder value at HPE Securities Analyst Meeting 2025.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) fell 8.5% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.

