The Department of Energy, under President Donald Trump, has moved aggressively to invigorate the domestic nuclear sector.

The new Defense Production Act Consortium — an initiative designed to rebuild the entire U.S. nuclear fuel cycle from uranium mining to advanced reactor deployment — gathered for its first meeting on Tuesday.

DOE Consortium Meeting and New Initiatives

During the meeting, the DOE brought together nuclear companies, government agencies and supply-chain partners to outline the gaps and opportunities in America's nuclear fuel infrastructure.

The newly launched Defense Production Act Consortium responds directly to President Trump's executive order to "Reinvigorate the Nuclear Industrial Base."

The program empowers the DOE to establish voluntary agreements across the nuclear ecosystem — covering mining, conversion, enrichment, reprocessing and advanced reactor fuel fabrication.

The purpose is to slash reliance on foreign uranium, bolster national energy security and accelerate the next wave of nuclear reactor projects.​

Spotlight on Nuclear Stocks

Trump's nuclear policies will likely reshape the landscape of American energy generation for decades to come — and it's also driving stock moves.

Oklo, Inc. (NYSE:OKLO): Oklo participated in the DOE meeting on Tuesday as part of the consortium. The stock experienced a meteoric run in 2025 thanks to strategic partnerships, a high-profile backer in Sam Altman and optimism about recent DOE support.​

NuScale Power Corp. (NYSE:SMR): As a first-mover in small modular reactor (SMR) deployment, NuScale stock has more than doubled this year, driven by federal contracts and favorable policy shifts.

Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE): Nano Nuclear is drawing attention for its innovative approach to portable reactor technology, riding the wider tailwind of government investment and regulatory clarity emerging from DOE's new consortium.​

Terrestrial Energy, set to merge with HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND), is another SMR company and has been selected to participate in the DOE's Advanced Reactor Pilot Program and the Fuel Line Pilot Program.

Uranium Stocks: The VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSE:NLR), tracking uranium miners and related plays, is up over 90% year-to-date, driven by expectations of strong demand for domestic uranium as the consortium initiative takes hold.​ Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) are also up sharply.

