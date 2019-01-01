Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$141.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$141.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Upwork using advanced sorting and filters.
Upwork Questions & Answers
When is Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) reporting earnings?
Upwork (UPWK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Upwork’s (NASDAQ:UPWK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $64.1M, which beat the estimate of $62.4M.
