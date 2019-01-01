ñol

Upland Software
(NASDAQ:UPLD)
13.94
-0.38[-2.65%]
At close: Jun 3
13.94
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low13.86 - 14.26
52 Week High/Low12.39 - 42.52
Open / Close14.1 / 13.94
Float / Outstanding28.8M / 31.3M
Vol / Avg.255.6K / 253.5K
Mkt Cap436.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.73
Total Float28.8M

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Upland Software reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.410

Quarterly Revenue

$78.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$78.7M

Earnings Recap

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Upland Software beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $4.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 15.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Upland Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.45 0.47 0.42 0.4
EPS Actual 0.60 0.57 0.41 0.6
Revenue Estimate 75.44M 77.71M 75.26M 73.18M
Revenue Actual 75.73M 76.05M 76.26M 73.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Upland Software Questions & Answers

Q
When is Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reporting earnings?
A

Upland Software (UPLD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Q
What were Upland Software’s (NASDAQ:UPLD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $23.3M, which beat the estimate of $21.8M.

