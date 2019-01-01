Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Upland Software beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $4.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 15.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Upland Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.47 0.42 0.4 EPS Actual 0.60 0.57 0.41 0.6 Revenue Estimate 75.44M 77.71M 75.26M 73.18M Revenue Actual 75.73M 76.05M 76.26M 73.97M

