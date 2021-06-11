Why Shares Of Urban One And Carver Bancorp Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE) And Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) are trading higher amid a continued run up into Juneteenth, during which both names saw a surge last year.

Juneteenth celebrates the date of the emancipation of slaves in the US. During this time last year, publicly traded black-owned businesses saw high investor interest.

Urban One Inc is an urban oriented, multi-media company. Its business is radio broadcasting franchise that is the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners.

Carver Bancorp Inc is a holding company and conducts its business as unitary saving and loan holding firm. It is the holding company of Carver Federal Savings Bank, which is a black-oowned financial institution.

At the time of publication, Urban One shares were trading 44.8% higher at $22.16. The stock hs a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $54.16. Carver Bancorp shares were trading 29.36% higher at $16.05. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $22.97.