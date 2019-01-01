Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Uniti Group
Uniti Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting UNIT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.74% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Uniti Group maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Uniti Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Uniti Group was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Uniti Group (UNIT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $10.00. The current price Uniti Group (UNIT) is trading at is $11.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
