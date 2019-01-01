Tutor Perini Corp offers general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private and public customers. The company constructs and repairs transportation infrastructure, water-treatment facilities, and a wide range of buildings. It plans and schedules the manpower, equipment, materials, and subcontractors required for a project. Tutor Perini has three operating segments: civil, building, and specialty contractors and generates majority revenue from civil segment. The company offers self-performed construction services, including site work, concrete forming, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC. The majority of its total revenue is derived from the United States.