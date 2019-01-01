ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
UnitedHealth Group
(NYSE:UNH)
485.44
-6.82[-1.39%]
At close: Jun 3
485.61
0.1700[0.04%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low484.9 - 491.67
52 Week High/Low383.12 - 553.29
Open / Close488.33 / 485.61
Float / Outstanding934.5M / 938.2M
Vol / Avg.1.8M / 3.1M
Mkt Cap455.4B
P/E26.58
50d Avg. Price508.99
Div / Yield5.8/1.19%
Payout Ratio31.75
EPS5.34
Total Float934.5M

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UnitedHealth Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 14

EPS

$5.490

Quarterly Revenue

$80.1B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$79.8B

Earnings Recap

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 05:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UnitedHealth Group beat estimated earnings by 2.23%, reporting an EPS of $5.49 versus an estimate of $5.37.

Revenue was up $9.95 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 0.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 4.31 4.41 4.43 4.38
EPS Actual 4.48 4.52 4.70 5.31
Revenue Estimate 72.75B 71.19B 69.45B 69.22B
Revenue Actual 73.74B 72.34B 71.32B 70.20B

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 4.31 4.41 4.43 4.38
EPS Actual 4.48 4.52 4.70 5.31
Revenue Estimate 72.75B 71.19B 69.45B 69.22B
Revenue Actual 73.74B 72.34B 71.32B 70.20B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of UnitedHealth Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

UnitedHealth Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) reporting earnings?
A

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.46, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Q
What were UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $50.1B, which beat the estimate of $50B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.