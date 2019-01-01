ñol

Frontier Group Holdings
(NASDAQ:ULCC)
9.81
-0.43[-4.20%]
At close: Jun 3
9.90
0.0900[0.92%]
After Hours: 7:40PM EDT
Day High/Low9.66 - 10.1
52 Week High/Low8.19 - 21.65
Open / Close10.05 / 9.81
Float / Outstanding37.1M / 217.6M
Vol / Avg.2.8M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.43
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.56
Total Float37.1M

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Frontier Group Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-0.500

Quarterly Revenue

$605M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$605M

Earnings Recap

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Frontier Group Holdings missed estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.43.

Revenue was up $334.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.74% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Frontier Group Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Frontier Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) reporting earnings?
A

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.86, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Frontier Group Holdings’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $271M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

