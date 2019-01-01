Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Frontier Group Holdings missed estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.43.

Revenue was up $334.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.74% increase in the share price the next day.

