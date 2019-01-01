Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-5.680
Quarterly Revenue
$47.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$303M
Earnings History
Ucommune International Questions & Answers
When is Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) reporting earnings?
Ucommune International (UK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)?
The Actual EPS was $2.95, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Ucommune International’s (NASDAQ:UK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $42.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
