Unisys (NYSE:UIS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Unisys
The latest price target for Unisys (NYSE: UIS) was reported by Maxim Group on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting UIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 188.07% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Unisys (NYSE: UIS) was provided by Maxim Group, and Unisys initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Unisys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Unisys was filed on September 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Unisys (UIS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price Unisys (UIS) is trading at is $12.15, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
