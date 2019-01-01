Unisys (NYSE:UIS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$446.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$446.7M
Earnings History
Unisys Questions & Answers
When is Unisys (NYSE:UIS) reporting earnings?
Unisys (UIS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Unisys (NYSE:UIS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $-0.43.
What were Unisys’s (NYSE:UIS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $666.2M, which missed the estimate of $674.5M.
