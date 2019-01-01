UGI (NYSE:UGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UGI
UGI Questions & Answers
The latest price target for UGI (NYSE: UGI) was reported by Wells Fargo on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting UGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.39% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UGI (NYSE: UGI) was provided by Wells Fargo, and UGI maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UGI, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UGI was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UGI (UGI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $46.00 to $40.00. The current price UGI (UGI) is trading at is $43.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.