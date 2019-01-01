UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UFP Industries
UFP Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) was reported by BMO Capital on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $88.00 expecting UFPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.86% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) was provided by BMO Capital, and UFP Industries maintained their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UFP Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UFP Industries was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UFP Industries (UFPI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $82.00 to $88.00. The current price UFP Industries (UFPI) is trading at is $79.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
