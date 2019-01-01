UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$3.000
Quarterly Revenue
$2.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.5B
Earnings History
UFP Industries Questions & Answers
When is UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) reporting earnings?
UFP Industries (UFPI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.55, which missed the estimate of $0.62.
What were UFP Industries’s (NASDAQ:UFPI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which beat the estimate of $1B.
