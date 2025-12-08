Computer screen with Earnings Season on it
Retail investors are preparing for earnings this week with fewer reports ahead, but some big names in the pipeline. 

Here's a look at the earnings calendar with data provided by Benzinga Pro

Monday, Dec. 8

After Market Close:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is set to report after Monday's closing bell, with analysts expecting the homebuilder to post Q4 earnings of roughly $4.89 per share on $3.3 billion in revenue. 

Investors will be focused on whether robust demand from its luxury buyer base can continue to offset broader housing affordability headwinds.

JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgraded Toll Brothers stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $161 heading into the fourth-quarter report. 

The following companies will also report after the market close on Monday. 

  • The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE
  • AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON
  • ALT5 Sigma Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTS

Tuesday, Dec. 9

After Market Close: 

The grandfather of meme stocks GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Wall Street is looking for earnings of 20 cents per share and revenue of $987.28 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro

Also reporting after Tuesday's close are: 

  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)
  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBL

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Before Market Open:

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC), and Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) kick off Wednesday, reporting before the opening bell. 

After Market Close:

All eyes will be on Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) when it reports second-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $16.22 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.  

Investors will be laser-focused on whether Oracle’s aggressive capital expenditures to support its massive AI backlog can translate into accelerated cloud revenue growth — without putting too much strain on free cash flow and debt levels.

The following companies will also report after Wednesday's closing bell:

  • Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), 
  • Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Thursday, Dec. 11

Before Market Open:

Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) and The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report ahead of the opening bell on Thursday. 

After Market Close: 

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)  will likely be the most-watched report on Thursday afternoon, with analysts expecting earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $17.49 billion. 

  • Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST)
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU
  • RH (NYSE:RH

Friday, Dec. 12

Before Market Open:

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) closes out the week with its third-quarter report set to be released before Friday's opening bell. 

