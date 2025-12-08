Retail investors are preparing for earnings this week with fewer reports ahead, but some big names in the pipeline.
Here's a look at the earnings calendar with data provided by Benzinga Pro.
- ORCL stock is moving ahead of earnings. See the price action here.
Monday, Dec. 8
After Market Close:
Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) is set to report after Monday's closing bell, with analysts expecting the homebuilder to post Q4 earnings of roughly $4.89 per share on $3.3 billion in revenue.
Investors will be focused on whether robust demand from its luxury buyer base can continue to offset broader housing affordability headwinds.
Read Next: Nvidia CEO Says Nuclear Is AI’s Future — Oklo, NuScale Ready To Roar Back?
JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgraded Toll Brothers stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $161 heading into the fourth-quarter report.
The following companies will also report after the market close on Monday.
- The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)
- AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON)
- ALT5 Sigma Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTS)
Tuesday, Dec. 9
After Market Close:
The grandfather of meme stocks GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Wall Street is looking for earnings of 20 cents per share and revenue of $987.28 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.
Also reporting after Tuesday's close are:
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBL)
Wednesday, Dec. 10
Before Market Open:
Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC), and Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) kick off Wednesday, reporting before the opening bell.
After Market Close:
All eyes will be on Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) when it reports second-quarter results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $16.22 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.
Investors will be laser-focused on whether Oracle’s aggressive capital expenditures to support its massive AI backlog can translate into accelerated cloud revenue growth — without putting too much strain on free cash flow and debt levels.
The following companies will also report after Wednesday's closing bell:
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE),
- Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)
Thursday, Dec. 11
Before Market Open:
Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN) and The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report ahead of the opening bell on Thursday.
After Market Close:
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will likely be the most-watched report on Thursday afternoon, with analysts expecting earnings of $1.86 per share on revenue of $17.49 billion.
Friday, Dec. 12
Before Market Open:
Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) closes out the week with its third-quarter report set to be released before Friday's opening bell.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.