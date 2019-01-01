ñol

United Bankshares
(NASDAQ:UBSI)
36.89
-0.64[-1.71%]
At close: Jun 3
36.89
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low36.79 - 37.45
52 Week High/Low31.74 - 39.94
Open / Close37.38 / 36.89
Float / Outstanding115.7M / 135.3M
Vol / Avg.535K / 794K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E14.19
50d Avg. Price35.04
Div / Yield1.44/3.90%
Payout Ratio54.62
EPS0.6
Total Float115.7M

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

United Bankshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.600

Quarterly Revenue

$237.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$235.5M

Earnings Recap

 

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Bankshares reported in-line EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was down $46.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Bankshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.66 0.71 0.72
EPS Actual 0.56 0.71 0.73 0.83
Revenue Estimate 244.93M 244.14M 261.50M 274.54M
Revenue Actual 237.73M 250.20M 249.36M 283.53M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of United Bankshares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

United Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) reporting earnings?
A

United Bankshares (UBSI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Q
What were United Bankshares’s (NASDAQ:UBSI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $179.3M, which beat the estimate of $163.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.