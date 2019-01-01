QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
0.86/4.95%
52 Wk
13.28 - 19.97
Mkt Cap
683.2M
Payout Ratio
84.05
Open
-
P/E
21.94
EPS
0.15
Shares
40.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 4:30PM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in acquisition, ownership, and management of the commercial real estate. The company's business is the ownership of real estate investments, which consist principally of investments in income-producing properties, with primary emphasis on neighborhood and community shopping centers in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. The company's operating segment is one of its property, Ridgeway, located in Stamford, Connecticut, US.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.330
REV34.048M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Urstadt Biddle Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Urstadt Biddle Properties's (UBP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Urstadt Biddle Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)?

A

The stock price for Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) is $16.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:31:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022.

Q

When is Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) reporting earnings?

A

Urstadt Biddle Properties’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) operate in?

A

Urstadt Biddle Properties is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.