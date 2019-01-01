Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $23.00 expecting UBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.95% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Urstadt Biddle Properties maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Urstadt Biddle Properties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Urstadt Biddle Properties was filed on December 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $23.00. The current price Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) is trading at is $17.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
