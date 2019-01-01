United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Airlines Holdings missed estimated earnings by 0.71%, reporting an EPS of $-4.24 versus an estimate of $-4.21.
Revenue was up $4.34 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-2.08
|-1.63
|-4.23
|-7.05
|EPS Actual
|-1.60
|-1.02
|-3.91
|-7.50
|Revenue Estimate
|7.99B
|7.64B
|5.25B
|3.27B
|Revenue Actual
|8.19B
|7.75B
|5.47B
|3.22B
Earnings History
United Airlines Holdings Questions & Answers
United Airlines Holdings (UAL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 20, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $2.75, which beat the estimate of $2.24.
The Actual Revenue was $10B, which beat the estimate of $9.9B.
