United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Earnings

United Airlines Holdings missed estimated earnings by 0.71%, reporting an EPS of $-4.24 versus an estimate of $-4.21.

Revenue was up $4.34 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 3.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Airlines Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -2.08 -1.63 -4.23 -7.05 EPS Actual -1.60 -1.02 -3.91 -7.50 Revenue Estimate 7.99B 7.64B 5.25B 3.27B Revenue Actual 8.19B 7.75B 5.47B 3.22B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.