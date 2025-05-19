This United Airlines Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

JP Morgan analyst Puneet Jain upgraded the rating for CI&T Inc CINT from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $7 price target. CI&T shares closed at $6.10 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Seth Sigman upgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc . WSM from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $131 to $166. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $173.84 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould upgraded the rating for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $430 to $510. Charter Communications shares closed at $427.25 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded United Airlines Holdings UAL from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $67 to $105. United Airlines shares closed at $77.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert upgraded the rating for AdvanSix Inc. ASIX from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $26 to $32. AdvanSix shares closed at $23.48 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

