QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cryptyde
(NASDAQ:TYDEV)
13.50
-1.7041[-11.21%]
At close: May 18
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.49 - 18.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.9M / 20.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.5K
Mkt Cap274.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float19.9M

Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDEV), Quotes and News Summary

Cryptyde (NASDAQ: TYDEV)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.49 - 18.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding19.9M / 20.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.5K
Mkt Cap274.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float19.9M
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cryptyde Inc is comprised of three main businesses Web3 Business, Bitcoin Mining Services Business, and Packaging Business. Web3 Business plans to use decentralized blockchain technology in established consumer-facing industries such as video games, music, and art. Bitcoin Mining Services Business is focused on bringing Bitcoin mining to the consumer level by offering Bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. Packaging Business manufactures and sells custom packaging for a wide variety of products and through packaging helps customers generate brand awareness and promote brand image.
Read More

Cryptyde Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Cryptyde (TYDEV) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Cryptyde (NASDAQ: TYDEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Cryptyde's (TYDEV) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Cryptyde.

Q
What is the target price for Cryptyde (TYDEV) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Cryptyde

Q
Current Stock Price for Cryptyde (TYDEV)?
A

The stock price for Cryptyde (NASDAQ: TYDEV) is $13.5 last updated May 18, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Cryptyde (TYDEV) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cryptyde.

Q
When is Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDEV) reporting earnings?
A

Cryptyde does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Cryptyde (TYDEV) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Cryptyde.

Q
What sector and industry does Cryptyde (TYDEV) operate in?
A

Cryptyde is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Packaging & Containers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.