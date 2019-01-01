Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDEV), Quotes and News Summary

Cryptyde Inc is comprised of three main businesses Web3 Business, Bitcoin Mining Services Business, and Packaging Business. Web3 Business plans to use decentralized blockchain technology in established consumer-facing industries such as video games, music, and art. Bitcoin Mining Services Business is focused on bringing Bitcoin mining to the consumer level by offering Bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. Packaging Business manufactures and sells custom packaging for a wide variety of products and through packaging helps customers generate brand awareness and promote brand image.