This Vodafone Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

- JP Morgan analyst Akhil Dattani downgraded the rating for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company VOD from Neutral to Underweight. Vodafone shares closed at $9.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Betty Jiang downgraded Chevron Corporation CVX from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $171 to $152. Chevron shares closed at $137.30 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller downgraded the rating for Global Payments Inc. GPN from Outperform to Peer Perform. Global Payments shares closed at $71.39 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barrington Research analyst James Goss downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO from Outperform to Market Perform. Clear Channel Outdoor shares closed at $0.9788 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Jon Tower downgraded the rating for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $213 to $164. Texas Roadhouse shares closed at $162.95 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
