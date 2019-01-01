QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.16 - 21.65
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
72.38
EPS
0.2
Shares
138.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:06PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 10:12AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 9:44AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Hostess Brands is the second- largest U.S. provider of sweet baked goods under the Hostess, Voortman, and Dolly Madison group of brands, including Twinkies, Cupcakes, Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, and Zingers. In 2018, Hostess expanded its breakfast offerings with the purchase of Aryzta's breakfast assets (the Cloverhill business), including a branded business and private-label deals, and in 2020 entered the cookie category via the Voortman tie-up. Although its roots stem from the 1919 launch of the Hostess Cupcake, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Investors purchased the brands and restarted production in 2013, followed by a 2016 initial public offering. Most products are sold in the U.S., although third parties distribute some product to Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.230

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV279.170M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hostess Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hostess Brands (TWNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hostess Brands's (TWNK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hostess Brands (TWNK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) was reported by Citigroup on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting TWNK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.81% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hostess Brands (TWNK)?

A

The stock price for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) is $20.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hostess Brands (TWNK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hostess Brands.

Q

When is Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) reporting earnings?

A

Hostess Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Hostess Brands (TWNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hostess Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Hostess Brands (TWNK) operate in?

A

Hostess Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.