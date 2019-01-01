QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
TSR Inc is primarily engaged in the business of providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The company offers technical computer personnel to supplement its in-house information technology capabilities. It also gives staffing capabilities in the areas of mainframe and mid-range computer operations, personal computers and client-server support, internet and e-commerce operations, voice and data communications and helps desk support. Additionally, the company renders services on day-to-day operations, special projects, and on a short-term or long-term basis. It caters to various industries such as insurance, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, publishing and new media, financial services and project utilities.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-13
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.120
REV23.864M

TSR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TSR (TSRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TSR's (TSRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TSR (TSRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TSR

Q

Current Stock Price for TSR (TSRI)?

A

The stock price for TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is $9.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TSR (TSRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2012.

Q

When is TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) reporting earnings?

A

TSR’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 13, 2022.

Q

Is TSR (TSRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TSR.

Q

What sector and industry does TSR (TSRI) operate in?

A

TSR is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.