Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.35 - 8.86
Mkt Cap
41.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.42
EPS
0.08
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
DecisionPoint Systems Inc is an enterprise mobility systems integrator. It sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems used both within a company's facilities with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. The system includes mobile computers, mobile application software, and related data capture equipment including barcode scanners and radio frequency identification readers. It also offers professional services, proprietary and third-party software and software customization as an integral part of its customized solutions for its customers. Its software's are utilized in industries including retail, transportation logistics, and management consulting, and warehousing and field service management.

DecisionPoint Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DecisionPoint Systems (OTCQX: DPSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DecisionPoint Systems's (DPSI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DecisionPoint Systems.

Q

What is the target price for DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DecisionPoint Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)?

A

The stock price for DecisionPoint Systems (OTCQX: DPSI) is $5.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:03:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DecisionPoint Systems.

Q

When is DecisionPoint Systems (OTCQX:DPSI) reporting earnings?

A

DecisionPoint Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DecisionPoint Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) operate in?

A

DecisionPoint Systems is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.