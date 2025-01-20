Elon Musk Says All Tesla FSD-Equipped Vehicles Will 'Soon' Be Able To Reverse By Themselves

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Saturday stoked hopes for all the company’s EVs equipped with its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance technology reversing by themselves “soon.”

What Happened: Tesla’s FSD allows for lane changes with active driver supervision. However, not all versions of the software enable the car to reverse into a parking spot.

“It must stress the AI out so much that it isn't allowed to reverse yet! It will soon though,” Musk said in a post on the social media platform X in response to a user who noted that he had a good experience with the software except for when he attempted to park the vehicle and it could not reverse by itself and instead waited on the driver’s directive o reverse.

“It literally placed me ready to reverse into a parking spot. All I had to do was shift, and press the pedal,” the user said, while adding that he was using version 12.6 of the FSD software.

It must stress the AI out so much that it isn't allowed to reverse yet! It will soon though. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2025

It is worth noting that version 13 of the software allows for the car to reverse by itself and back into a charging spot if required.

Why It Matters: Tesla's FSD currently requires active driver supervision. However, Musk is optimistic that the technology will enable autonomous driving with future versions of the software.

Musk is known for overestimating his company's products and providing deadlines he cannot meet. As far back as 2019, Musk said that he was confident about Tesla having operational robotaxis by 2020.

Last year, Musk said that the company would start deploying self-driving Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Texas and California for ride-hail in 2025, provided it gets the necessary regulatory clearances.

However, earlier this month, the U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a probe into about 2.6 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the company's full self-driving driver assistance technology following a complaint alleging that the use of its "Actually Smart Summon" feature led to a crash.

Actually Smart Summon refers to a feature that allows a user to remotely move the vehicle towards themselves or to another nearby location such as a parking lot through the company’s phone app.

Photo courtesy: Tesla