'Back To The Future' DeLorean's Legendary Designer Calls Tesla Cybertruck 'Picasso Of Automobiles' — Even As Peer Finds It 'So Ugly'

Loading... Loading...

Legendary Italian automotive designer Giorgetto Giugiaro believes that Tesla Inc‘s TSLA Cybertruck is the “Picasso of automobiles,” diverging from the opinion of his American counterpart, Frank Stephenson.

What Happened: Giugiaro admired Elon Musk‘s revamp of traditional pickup truck aesthetics, likening it to Picasso’s approach as “an artist of the decomposition of reality.”

“It will be hugely successful because people want to stand out. It does not represent the search for harmony and perfection but for emotion and robustness,” he told Italian daily La Repubblica.

Renowned for designing the DMC DeLorean, featured in the 1985 film “Back To The Future,” Giugiaro noted similarities in the brushed stainless-steel outer body panels with the Cybertruck.

Tesla commenced Cybertruck deliveries in November, four years after its unveiling.

Giugiaro’s design portfolio includes notable vehicles like the Lotus Esprit S1, Maserati Spyder, and the Volkswagen Golf Mk1.

Opposing Opinion: In contrast, Stephenson finds the Cybertruck “almost repulsive.” In a December 2020 review, he described the truck as “sterile” and “anti-environmentalist.”

"I never thought I'd one day see something so ugly, but there it is," Stephenson said earlier this year.

Stephenson is recognized for designing cars such as the Ford Escort Cosworth, Maserati MC12, and McLaren P1 supercar.

Cybertruck’s Origins: Walter Isaacson‘s biography of Musk reveals that Cybertruck’s concept emerged when the Tesla CEO found a Ford truck “boring.”

Loading... Loading...

Drawing inspiration from movies, sci-fi, and video games, Musk insisted on a design that resonated with him, inspired by the 1982 film “Blade Runner” and the James Bond movie “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Ford CEO Jim Farley holds a differing perspective, considering the Cybertruck a “high-end product” suited for hotel displays, unlike Ford trucks “made for people who do real work.”

The cheapest Cybertruck starts at $60,990, while an all-wheel drive comes in at $79,990 and a top-end “Cyberbeast” model will sell for an estimated $99,990.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Production Halts Continue At Toyota’s Daihatsu Amid Expanding Safety Scandal: Report

Image by ixhsan on Shutterstock