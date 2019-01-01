Tourism Holdings Ltd is a New Zealand-based company engaged in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of motorhomes and other tourism-related activities. The company operates in the following segments namely New Zealand Rentals; Action Manufacturing; Tourism Group; Australia Rentals; United States Rentals and other. It generates maximum revenue from United States Rentals segment. United States Rentals segment includes rental and sale of Road Bear, Britz, Mighty and El Monte RVs.