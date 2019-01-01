QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tourism Holdings Ltd is a New Zealand-based company engaged in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of motorhomes and other tourism-related activities. The company operates in the following segments namely New Zealand Rentals; Action Manufacturing; Tourism Group; Australia Rentals; United States Rentals and other. It generates maximum revenue from United States Rentals segment. United States Rentals segment includes rental and sale of Road Bear, Britz, Mighty and El Monte RVs.

Tourism Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tourism Holdings (TRZHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tourism Holdings (OTCGM: TRZHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tourism Holdings's (TRZHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tourism Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tourism Holdings (TRZHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tourism Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tourism Holdings (TRZHF)?

A

The stock price for Tourism Holdings (OTCGM: TRZHF) is $

Q

Does Tourism Holdings (TRZHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tourism Holdings.

Q

When is Tourism Holdings (OTCGM:TRZHF) reporting earnings?

A

Tourism Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tourism Holdings (TRZHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tourism Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tourism Holdings (TRZHF) operate in?

A

Tourism Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.