Insiders Buying Bank of Marin Bancorp And 2 Other Stocks

Although US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

UMB Financial

The Trade: UMB Financial Corporation UMBF Director Lansford Gordon acquired a total 1,700 shares an average price of $61.13. To acquire these shares, it cost around $103.92 thousand.

What's Happening: UMB Financial reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

UMB Financial reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. What UMB Financial Does: UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking, asset management, and health spending solutions.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

The Trade: Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC Director Charles Fite acquired a total of 3,907 shares at an average price of $15.08. To acquire these shares, it cost around $58.92 thousand.

What's Happening: Bank of Marin Bancorp reported a decline in quarterly EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp reported a decline in quarterly EPS. What Bank of Marin Bancorp Does: Bank of Marin Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary.

TrustCo Bank Corp

The Trade: TrustCo Bank Corp NY TRST Executive Vice President and CFO Michael M Ozimek bought a total of 1,500 shares at an average price of $29.53. To acquire these shares, it cost around $44.3 thousand.

What's Happening: Trustco Bank posted a rise in Q1 EPS.

Trustco Bank posted a rise in Q1 EPS. What TrustCo Bank Corp Does: Trustco Bank Corp N Y is a savings and loan holding company. The core part of a business consists of accepting deposits and making loans and investments.

