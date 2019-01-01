(TRMT), Quotes and News Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a US-based real estate investment trust. It primarily focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by the middle market and transitional commercial real estate (CRE). The company seeks to achieve higher returns by investing in commercial properties which are subject to redevelopment or repositioning activities which are expected to increase the value of the properties. Tremont also emphasizes investing in subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests in entities which own middle market and transitional CRE.