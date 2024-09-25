Sam Bankman-Fried Aide Caroline Ellison Was 'Genuinely Remorseful:' This And More Of What Judge Said While Handing The Former FTX Executive 2-Year Prison Sentence

Caroline Ellison, a key accomplice of fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX scandal, was sentenced to 24 months in prison by a federal court on Tuesday.

However, apart from the quantum of punishment, the remarks made by Judge Lewis Kaplan, who also presided over Bankman-Fried’s trial and sentenced him to 25 years in jail, were noteworthy.

What Happened: As reported by Business Insider, U.S. District Judge Kaplan, who oversaw the case, acknowledged the “unusual” public scrutiny Ellison has been subjected to. He expressed optimism that the backlash and scrutiny would likely diminish after her sentencing.

“Every part of your life has turned inside out and public to an unusual degree,” Kaplan said. “And now that’s probably, hopefully, going to relax.”

According to another report by Bloomberg, Kaplan heavily praised Ellison's cooperation in the case, saying he has "never seen one quite like" her during his 30 years on the bench. The judge noted zero inconsistencies in her testimony, which was in stark contrast to Bankman-Fried’s conduct.

But despite acknowledging Ellison’s extensive cooperation, Judge Kaplan insisted that she still needed to serve time in prison.

“You are genuinely remorseful," he said, but noted that the severity of the crime was such that the cooperation cannot be a "get out of jail free card."

Why It Matters: Ellison’s legal team had sought leniency, citing her testimony and the emotional distress caused by her on-and-off romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried.

Ellison, who admitted her role in the sensational case nearly two years ago, provided crucial testimony against SBF in a trial last November.

Once known as the crypto white knight, Bankman-Fried’s fortunes changed dramatically after his FTX empire came crashing down following accusations of misappropriation of customer accounts in November 2024. Federal prosecutors alleged that Bankman-Fried swindled a staggering $8 billion worth of customer’s cryptocurrency funds.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock