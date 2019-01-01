QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

New Wave Holdings Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Wave Holdings Corp (TRMND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Wave Holdings Corp (OTC: TRMND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Wave Holdings Corp's (TRMND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Wave Holdings Corp.

Q

What is the target price for New Wave Holdings Corp (TRMND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Wave Holdings Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for New Wave Holdings Corp (TRMND)?

A

The stock price for New Wave Holdings Corp (OTC: TRMND) is $0.484705 last updated Wed Jul 14 2021 19:29:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Wave Holdings Corp (TRMND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Wave Holdings Corp.

Q

When is New Wave Holdings Corp (OTC:TRMND) reporting earnings?

A

New Wave Holdings Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Wave Holdings Corp (TRMND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Wave Holdings Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does New Wave Holdings Corp (TRMND) operate in?

A

New Wave Holdings Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.