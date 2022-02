Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc is engaged in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The cloud-based software solutions of the company help prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations in managing the medication-related needs of patients. The firm operates the business through two segments namely CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare.