Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/171K
Div / Yield
0.2/2.65%
52 Wk
6.75 - 12.29
Mkt Cap
173.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.72
Shares
23M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a seaborne transportation service provider for crude oil and petroleum products. Its carriers cater to national and international independent oil companies and refiners. The company generates revenue through charter contracts with its clients, which include time, bareboat and voyage charters, contracts of affreightment, and pool arrangements.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.120-1.720 -0.6000
REV84.340M131.562M47.222M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tsakos Energy Navigation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tsakos Energy Navigation's (TNP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) was reported by Jefferies on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting TNP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)?

A

The stock price for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) is $7.535 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 13, 2021.

Q

When is Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) reporting earnings?

A

Tsakos Energy Navigation’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Q

What sector and industry does Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) operate in?

A

Tsakos Energy Navigation is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.