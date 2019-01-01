Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 6
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$151.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$151.9M
Earnings History
Tilray Questions & Answers
When is Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) reporting earnings?
Tilray (TLRY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.17, which missed the estimate of $-0.09.
What were Tilray’s (NASDAQ:TLRY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.7M, which beat the estimate of $9M.
