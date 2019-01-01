Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$769.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$10.7B
Earnings History
Turkcell Iletisim Questions & Answers
When is Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) reporting earnings?
Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Turkcell Iletisim’s (NYSE:TKC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.5B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
