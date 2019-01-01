Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim
Turkcell Iletisim Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 5, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TKC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Turkcell Iletisim upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Turkcell Iletisim, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Turkcell Iletisim was filed on January 5, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 5, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) is trading at is $2.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
