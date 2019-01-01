Teekay (NYSE:TK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Teekay
The latest price target for Teekay (NYSE: TK) was reported by B of A Securities on October 22, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting TK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 131.88% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teekay (NYSE: TK) was provided by B of A Securities, and Teekay initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teekay, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teekay was filed on October 22, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 22, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teekay (TK) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price Teekay (TK) is trading at is $3.45, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
