Teekay (NYSE:TK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$212.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$212.7M
Earnings History
Teekay Questions & Answers
When is Teekay (NYSE:TK) reporting earnings?
Teekay (TK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Teekay (NYSE:TK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.44, which missed the estimate of $-0.37.
What were Teekay’s (NYSE:TK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $513.9M, which beat the estimate of $504.1M.
