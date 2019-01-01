QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.24 - 2.34
Mkt Cap
107.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
55M
Outstanding
Thesis Gold Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the resource potential of the Ranch Gold Project located in the Golden Horseshoe area in northern British Columbia.

Thesis Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thesis Gold (THSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thesis Gold (OTCPK: THSGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Thesis Gold's (THSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thesis Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Thesis Gold (THSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thesis Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Thesis Gold (THSGF)?

A

The stock price for Thesis Gold (OTCPK: THSGF) is $1.9616 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:52:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thesis Gold (THSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thesis Gold.

Q

When is Thesis Gold (OTCPK:THSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Thesis Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thesis Gold (THSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thesis Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Thesis Gold (THSGF) operate in?

A

Thesis Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.