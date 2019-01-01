Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gentherm
Gentherm Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) was reported by Seaport Global on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $105.00 expecting THRM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.74% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) was provided by Seaport Global, and Gentherm initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gentherm, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gentherm was filed on October 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gentherm (THRM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $105.00. The current price Gentherm (THRM) is trading at is $70.12, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.