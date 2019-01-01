ñol

First Financial
(NASDAQ:THFF)
44.61
-0.36[-0.80%]
At close: Jun 3
44.61
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low44.32 - 44.93
52 Week High/Low37.7 - 47.1
Open / Close44.93 / 44.61
Float / Outstanding10M / 12.4M
Vol / Avg.33.4K / 72.6K
Mkt Cap554.1M
P/E9.41
50d Avg. Price43.58
Div / Yield1.08/2.42%
Payout Ratio22.36
EPS1.67
Total Float10M

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.670

Quarterly Revenue

$51.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$51.5M

Earnings Recap

 

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial beat estimated earnings by 65.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.01.

Revenue was up $7.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.10 1.17 0.89 0.81
EPS Actual 0.99 1.24 1.24 0.95
Revenue Estimate 47.80M 46.83M 45.60M 46.05M
Revenue Actual 47.60M 47.12M 46.56M 44.21M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) reporting earnings?
A

First Financial (THFF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.68, which missed the estimate of $0.69.

Q
What were First Financial’s (NASDAQ:THFF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $34.7M, which missed the estimate of $36.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.