First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial beat estimated earnings by 65.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.67 versus an estimate of $1.01.

Revenue was up $7.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.17 0.89 0.81 EPS Actual 0.99 1.24 1.24 0.95 Revenue Estimate 47.80M 46.83M 45.60M 46.05M Revenue Actual 47.60M 47.12M 46.56M 44.21M

