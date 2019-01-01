QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 5.5
Mkt Cap
242M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
44M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
The Healing Co Inc, formerly Lake Forest Minerals Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Healing Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healing Co (THCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healing Co (OTCPK: THCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healing Co's (THCC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healing Co.

Q

What is the target price for Healing Co (THCC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healing Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Healing Co (THCC)?

A

The stock price for Healing Co (OTCPK: THCC) is $5.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:57:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healing Co (THCC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healing Co.

Q

When is Healing Co (OTCPK:THCC) reporting earnings?

A

Healing Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healing Co (THCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healing Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Healing Co (THCC) operate in?

A

Healing Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.