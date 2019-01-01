TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) was reported by B of A Securities on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting TGTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.64% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) was provided by B of A Securities, and TG Therapeutics initiated their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TG Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TG Therapeutics was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TG Therapeutics (TGTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price TG Therapeutics (TGTX) is trading at is $4.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
