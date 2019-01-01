TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.510
Quarterly Revenue
$2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2M
Earnings History
TG Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) reporting earnings?
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.45, which missed the estimate of $-0.43.
What were TG Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:TGTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $38.1K, which missed the estimate of $40K.
