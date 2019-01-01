ñol

Green Organic Dutchman
(OTCQX:TGODF)
0.0794
0.0005[0.63%]
At close: Jun 3
0.0655
-0.0139[-17.51%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low0.07 - 0.08
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.37
Open / Close0.08 / 0.08
Float / Outstanding- / 751.1M
Vol / Avg.224.4K / 380.9K
Mkt Cap59.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.09
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF), Dividends

Green Organic Dutchman issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Green Organic Dutchman generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Green Organic Dutchman Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q
What date did I need to own Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q
How much per share is the next Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Organic Dutchman.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Green Organic Dutchman.

