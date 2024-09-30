This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Sees Over 11% Upside In Meta Platforms - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones index surging to a fresh record high level during the session. Major indices recorded gains for the third straight week, with the Dow and S&P 500 gaining around 0.6% last week. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, surged around 1% during the week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Justin Post

Analyst Firm: B of A Securities

B of A Securities Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Meta Platforms, Inc. META and raised the price target from $563 to $630 on Sept. 26. This analyst sees more than 11% increase in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on and raised the price target from $563 to $630 on Sept. 26. This analyst sees more than 11% increase in the stock. Recent News: Meta unveiled a sneak peek of its new Orion holographic glasses at its Connect event. The company also announced new product updates for the Meta Quest and Meta’s AI platform

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $89 to $80 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 1% downside in the stock.

Downgraded rating on from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $89 to $80 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 1% downside in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 20, Microchip Technology said it first detected potentially suspicious activity involving its information technology systems on Saturday and began taking steps to assess the potentially unauthorized activity.

Analyst: Alex Rygiel

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Downgraded rating on Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $60 to $69 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 0.1% upside in the stock.

Downgraded rating on from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $60 to $69 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 0.1% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 8, Tecnoglass reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 guidance.

Analyst: Matthew Carletti

Analyst Firm: JMP Securities

JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on HCI Group, Inc . HCI with a price target of $145 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 35% surge in the stock.

Reiterated a Market Outperform rating on . with a price target of $145 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 35% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Aug. 8, HCI Group posted better-than-expected quarterly results.

Analyst: Sangita Jain

Analyst Firm: Keybanc

Keybanc Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Constellation Energy Corporation CEG and raised the price target from $230 to $265 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on and raised the price target from $230 to $265 on Sept. 23. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Sept. 20, Constellation Energy announced it signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft that will help launch the Crance Clean Energy Center and restart Three Mile Island Unit 1.

