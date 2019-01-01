ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Textainer Gr Hldgs
(NYSE:TGH)
32.88
-0.26[-0.78%]
At close: Jun 3
33.28
0.4000[1.22%]
After Hours: 7:50AM EDT
Day High/Low32.54 - 33.27
52 Week High/Low27.57 - 41.89
Open / Close33.17 / 32.91
Float / Outstanding35.6M / 48M
Vol / Avg.177.6K / 441.1K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E5.81
50d Avg. Price34.17
Div / Yield0.75/2.28%
Payout Ratio8.83
EPS1.5
Total Float35.6M

Textainer Gr Hldgs (NYSE:TGH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Textainer Gr Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.480

Quarterly Revenue

$198.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$222.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Textainer Gr Hldgs (NYSE:TGH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Textainer Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.03%, reporting an EPS of $1.48 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $29.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 6.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Textainer Gr Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.39 1.22 1.19 0.91
EPS Actual 1.46 1.52 1.48 1.16
Revenue Estimate 200.03M 191.61M 186.63M 182.88M
Revenue Actual 198.22M 195.83M 187.43M 169.24M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Textainer Gr Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Textainer Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Textainer Gr Hldgs (NYSE:TGH) reporting earnings?
A

Textainer Gr Hldgs (TGH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Textainer Gr Hldgs (NYSE:TGH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Textainer Gr Hldgs’s (NYSE:TGH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $119.2M, which missed the estimate of $123.4M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.